Cocaine Bust During I-80 Traffic Stop

Packages of cocaine recovered following traffic stop on I-80 in west Lincoln on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of LSO)

About 55 pounds of cocaine is off the street, after Lancaster County deputies made a bust on the west side of Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says an eastbound semi on Interstate 80 just west of the Highway 77 exit was stopped for traffic violations, including drifting outside the lane and following to close. He says a K-9 smelled something from inside the trailer.

When the deputy got consent to search the trailer, Duncan says that’s when 25 packages of cocaine were found. The driver, 56-year-old Gustavo Zamora of San Gabriel, California, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. Total street value of the cocaine is around $750,000.