Commissioners Lower Saltillo Speed Limit

The Lancaster County Board has voted to lower the speed limit on its portion of Saltillo Road. County Engineer Pam Dingman asked for and received permission to lower the 55 mile an hour limit to 50, east of 27th Street, because of concern over numerous recent accidents. Dingman said a study of how fast people actually drive in the 55 zone was eye opening. “The 85 percentile speed is now 62 miles an hour, up from 56 just 3 or 4 years ago, so we obviously have some behaviors in this corridor of increased speed.”

The study was conducted by a consultant, who measured the actual speeds of drivers.

After the decrease was approved, however, Dingman made it clear that the job is not finished. “In the city’s jurisdiction the speed limit is 45 miles an hour, the speed limit in the county’s jurisdiction is 55, so we’re going to have to do some additional sign recommendations in order to make this whole corridor contiguous with the speed.”

She said the current mix of speed limits may confuse drivers, so she wants to study the entire area.

“As people leave the city on 27th street we have 45, 55, and then 50, so we’re going to come back and recommend speeds that make sense for the entire corridor on 40th street, on 54th street, 56th, 68th, and 70th.”

Most recently, Norris High School student Brianna Titterington died in a crash on Saltillo Road in March. After her death, over 8,700 people signed a petition calling for changes to make Saltillo Road safer.