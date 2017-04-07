Committee Votes To Dismiss Residency Complaint Against Chambers

Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha will remain in office if the full Legislature accepts the recommendation of a special committee. That committee held a hearing Friday, examining a residency complaint. John Sciara, the man Chambers defeated in the last election, claimed that Chambers doesn’t live in the north Omaha district he represents. His main arguments centered around the utility bills for that address.

“What we’re looking at is ‘where does he actually reside’ because the water usage, the demonstrations of electricity used basically indicates that he does not appear to be at that location.”

Chambers’ Attorney, Mark McGuire, presented documents showing his client owned the home, paid the property taxes and insurance, had done maintenance on it, and had maintained a voter registration at that address for over twenty years. He also countered with evidence about Chambers’ newspaper subscription.

“If he didn’t reside at 1825 (Binney Street) why would he have the paper delivered there?”

The committee deliberated for about an hour before coming back into public session. Speaker of the legislature Jim Scheer announced its decision as he made a motion.

“I recommend that the Special Committee recommends to the full body of the Legislature that the petition filed by Mr. Sciara challenging the qualifications of Senator Chambers be dismissed.

The committee voted unanimously to approve Scheer’s motion. It will be presented to the full legislature for a vote.