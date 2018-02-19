Community Solar Project Brings Nebraska Renewable Energy

(AP) A planned community solar project could allow for Omaha Public Power District customers to mostly power their homes and businesses with renewable energy. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district expects more than 50% of its retail electricity sales to be from renewable resources by 2020. Most of the energy would be generated by solar panels and wind turbines. The district used coal for about 70% of the electricity it generated last year. The share was higher than normal because the utility shut down its nuclear plant in November 2016. Those interested in getting involved in the project could offset up to 50% of their annual electricity consumption. District officials say they likely won’t award a construction contract for the project until April or May.