Compromise Reached Between Mayor and City Council With Budget Process

You only have to look back several months to see strong partisan budget differences between Democrat Mayor Chris Beutler and Republican members of the Lincoln City Council…disagreements which led to an unsuccessful court challenge by the council late last year.

On Thursday, Mayor Beutler stood with members of the council to announce budget processing compromises.

“It’s a great day for the City Council. It’s a great day for Mayor Beutler, and most of all, it’s a great day for the City of Lincoln,” said Council member Carl Eskridge.

Council chair Leirion Gaylor Baird has drafted legislation which accomplishes two things: establishing a new annual budget review and the mayor will release his budget earlier in the year, giving council members more time to familiarize themselves with the budget process and getting public input.

Another budget compromise charges the City Charter Review Commission to examine the mayor’s power to veto a council-approved budget, giving the council the ability to add a professional staff and finally, a compromise on enacting a Recycle Lincoln ordinance.