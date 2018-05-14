UPDATE: Compromise Reached On School Safety Initiative, Council to Vote Next Week

The Lincoln City Council pushed back their vote for an Interlocal Agreement Board on Monday to address Lincoln school security.

City Council members, Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) Board of Education members and Mayor Chris Beutler reached a compromise on the Safe and Successful Kids initiative to ensure that school safety and student enrichment programs continue to be a funded, long-term priority.

The elected officials are proposing an interlocal agreement, with the City and LPS each committing $1.05 million, to share the costs of providing protective, preventative, and proactive services for Lincoln’s youth.

Terms of the proposed interlocal include the following:

-A six-member Interlocal Board would include three members of the School Board, two members of the City Council and the Mayor.

-The Interlocal Board would approve annual increases of up to 5 percent on the total $2.1 million agreement. By comparison, a Joint Public Agency (JPA) would have had a one-cent levy authority, with growth depending on property tax valuation.

-If the Interlocal Board does not pass a budget for the Safe and Successful Kids Initiative, funding levels would revert back to the previous year’s budget.

-To accommodate the City’s two-year budget cycle, at least 15 months’ notice would be required for either LPS or the City to terminate the agreement.

-The Interlocal Board would provide an annual written report to the City Council and School Board.

School Board member Lanny Boswell, said after hearing public comment he knew there were changes that could be made to get better support, “some of the concerns we’ve heard from the people included the idea that a separate agency was not needed to accomplish these purposes”.

City Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird worked on the revisions as well, and said she thinks council will vote to pass the new interlocal.

“The only risk is really, by not putting the money in a seperate funding stream that in the future people don’t maintain this priority. So, time will tell if the JPA would have been the stronger funding mechanism or if the interlocal will stick,” said Gaylor Baird.

The City Council could vote on the interlocal agreement on Monday, but is set to at least discuss the proposal.

“Community Learning Centers impact the lives of children, improving test scores and creating new opportunities for learning and success,” Mayor Chris Beutler said in a statement. “We have worked for years to find a solution that ensures their future, and the interlocal agreement is a giant step forward. Mental health services, threat assessment and School Resource Officers will help us better protect our children and our community. It is a comprehensive approach to safety and learning that will make a difference to children across the City for years to come.”