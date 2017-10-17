Concealed Carry Permit Renewals, Changes, Replacements Now Online

You can now renew, change, or get a replacement for a concealed handgun permit online. The State Patrol and Nebraska Online have jointly developed a program that allows free replacement for a lost, stolen or damaged permit, or a free update to a permit for name and address changes.

The program also allows current holders to renew their permits for the normal fee plus a processing fee. Until now, permit holders have required to go to one of the half dozen state patrol branch offices to accomplish the changes. The State Patrol’s release said the new service will be particularly helpful for service men and women who are deployed. In its first month, the new system has received over 400 online applications.