Congressman Fortenberry Faces Tough Crowd At Town Hall

What was intended to be a conversation between the community and Congressman Fortenberry ended up with people from the crowd upset with very little discussion happening.

The meeting centered around the new proposed health care legislation, the American Health Care Act. Earlier in the day, the Congressional Budget Office determined that 14 million people would join the ranks of the uninsured next year alone, with that number growing to 21 million by 2020 and 24 million by 2026.

“My responsibility and goal tonight is to try and have a robust reasoned conversation about the nature of the current system, which is becoming more and more unaffordable for many people,” said Congressman Fortenberry.

Congressman Fortenberry said right now, the current health care law helps some but hurts others. He said there is an attempt to put a plan on the table that moves us toward more robust insurance markets that have collapsed. Nebraskans who are concerned about the changed left Monday night still feeling concerned about their future.

One town hall attendee said the congressman was trying to give his same old political blow back points. She said the people have wised up and people want answers.

Another person said he is for equal healthcare for every human being in America, but it’s not going to be what Congress Fortenberry votes for.

Congressman Fortenberry said the proposed legislation is still a work in progress. He said right now it’s not even guaranteed to pass through the House.