Construction Worker Critically Injured In Friday Morning Crash

A construction worker was hit by a motorist and severely injured Friday morning. 39 year old Eric Walkenhorst of Eagle was standing behind a pickup and a trailer hauling barricades at 16th and Old Cheney, just east of the Rock Island Trail, when he was struck by an eastbound car. He was caught between the car and the barricade trailer.

The driver, 47 year old Jacqueline Mills of Lincoln was cited after the accident. She told police she looked away briefly, to check the other lane, and only saw the man and the truck ahead of her when she looked back to the road. The Bryan Medical Center West reports that Walkenhorst was in critical condition Friday afternoon.