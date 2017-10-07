Consumer Confidence Slides

Consumer confidence tumbled in Nebraska during September, according to the latest monthly survey from the UN-L Bureau of Business Research. The index fell to 93.5 from a value of 100.9 in August. Cost concerns – such as the cost of living, health care costs, taxes and other major expenses, top financial issues consumers face. 12% cited concerns about their job or business.

Consumer Confidence tumbled in Nebraska during September, according to the latest monthly surveys from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Consumer confidence fell to 93.5 in September from 100.9 in August. Just under half of the respondents cited cost concerns – such as the cost of living, health care costs, taxes and other major expenses – as top financial issues they face. 12% cited concerns about their job or business.

Consumer confidence tumbled in Nebraska during September, according to the latest monthly survey from the UN-L Bureau of Business Research. The index fell to 93.5 from a value of 100.9 in August. Cost concerns – such as the cost of living, health care costs, taxes and other major expenses, top financial issues consumers face. 12% cited concerns about their job or business.