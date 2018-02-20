Conversation Banning Bump Stocks
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 8:18 AM
A bump fire stock that attaches to an semi-automatic assault rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

City Council chair, Roy Christensen, talks about banning bump stocks during a conversation Tuesday afternoon at 12:45 on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.  Fellow council member, Leiron Gaylor Baird, is exploring the possibility of an ordinance banning bump stocks, an accessory attached to a semi-automatic weapon like an AR-15, which allows it to fire as many as 9 rounds per second.  Gaylor Baird says before the council would consider an ordinance, it needs to see if the legislature bans bump stock statewide.  Listen to KFOR’s Lincoln Live at 12:45 this afternoon.

 

