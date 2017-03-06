Corrections Director Says Prisons Are Making Progress

Nebraska’s corrections director says his department is still struggling to hire and retain prison employees but contends the situation has improved.

Director Scott Frakes made his comments during a budget hearing before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on Monday. His testimony followed a prisoner uprising Thursday that left two inmates dead at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which has more than 50 job vacancies.

Corrections officials have said the prison was adequately staffed at the time. But union officials say prison workers are frequently asked to work overtime because of employee turnover and unfilled jobs, which drains their morale.

Frakes says annual turnover rates for the entire corrections system has fallen from 32 percent to 26 percent over the last four months, but he wants to see an even lower rate.

The Head of the State’s Prison System promised to keep members of the Committee updated on progress, particularly the results of the criminal investigation. He added, however, that an independent investigation of last Thursday’s disturbance will be done by a national prison reform agency. He said that report will be completed no later than May 31.

Frakes also announced that the community of York has offered to donate $580,000 for construction of a new building at the State Women’s Correctional Facility in that Community. According to Frakes, the York Community Foundation is offering to pay for a building that would house additional programming space for the women confined there. He added that he will immediately file the necessary papers to ask the Legislature to consider accepting the gift offered.