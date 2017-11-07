Council Approves Of Annexation Plans, One Delayed For A Year

Three of four annexation proposals approved by the Lincoln City Council will take effect right away.

Another, south of Holdrege Street between 84th and 95th Streets, will go into effect November 2018. Questions of schools and fire protection in the area were brought up during the Monday meeting. Most of the kids who live in the neighborhood attend Waverly Public Schools.

Council member Carl Eskridge said, “how they can continue in Waverly, if that’s their choice, or where they will go in LPS, all of those things need to be figured out.”

Eskridge added dealing with fire protection and other emergency services for the neighborhood is a key concern.

“Fire hydrants located in the neighborhood is really important for safety. Not to mention the greater safety that can be provided for health issues with Lincoln Fire and Rescue versus volunteer individuals who would respond.”

Eskridge proposed and got support through a 4-2 vote to annex the area in the northeast part of Lincoln in exactly a year. Only Council members Cyndi Lamm and Jon Camp were opposed and Councilwoman Jane Raybould removed herself from voting because of a conflict of interest.

Camp mentioned this isn’t about cost for the city. In his opinion, it’s about public safety.

“The city will lose, no matter what your numbers are,” said Camp. “We’ve gotta settle up with the Waverly school district, getting the fire service and fire hydrants out there.”

Southeast Rural Fire District serves that area, but the city is also working on an agreement that would allow both LFR and Southeast Rural to be called to fires in this area at the same time, until a new fire station is built for that part of the city.

City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird said public works and LFR need to plan to have infrastructure put in.

“They should be budgeting for that infrastructure and be prepared to put it in, in a timely manner for people a year from now when this (annexation) goes into effect. We might even be able to get a jump on that,” Gaylor Baird said before the vote.

Three other areas around Lincoln were also annexed by the Council on Monday, including west of NW 56th and West Adams, Fletcher Avenue between 1st and 14th Streets and near 91st and Rokeby Road.