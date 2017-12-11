Council Approves New Downtown Amenities, Cornhusker Highway Study

The Lincoln City Council Monday approved three projects aimed at increasing the appeal of the downtown area, and one aimed at improved safety and convenience along Cornhusker Highway.

Four natural gas powered trollies will be purchased to operate as shuttles throughout downtown. They will replace the buses currently running Route 55, “The Star Shuttle” according to Star Tran Manager Mike Davis. “Ridership has been increasing and the shuttles seem to be working well” Davis told the Council.

Also approved Monday is establishment of a Bike Share Network. The Council approved a contract just slightly over $750,000 for 100 bikes and 18 rental stations which will be spread throughout downtown. The Public will be able to rent and return bikes at any of the stations.

The downtown area will also have small transmitters for wireless internet service mounted on light poles. Along with making internet available throughout the area, the “small cell technology” will allow connection to vehicles, and prepare for the arrival of unmanned vehicles.

The Council also took the next step in a plan to re-build the intersections of 33rd, and 35th and Adams, with Cornhusker Highway and remove the need for vehicles to cross railroad tracks at both.