Council Asked to Help Speed Up Fire Station Construction

The Lincoln City Council will be asked Monday to help speed up the construction of three new fire stations and one joint police and fire station. A resolution on the council agenda authorizes the Mayor to hire a construction manager to oversee all four. The Mayor normally can authorize contracts of up to one year’s duration, but the agreement to build four fire stations will take longer than one year, requiring council approval. The Mayor says, in the resolution, that being pre-authorized to hire the construction manager immediately after interviews and contract review, rather than going back to the council, will save several valuable weeks of the construction season once the right person is found.

The new facilities were authorized as part of the temporary quarter-of-a-cent local sales tax that Lincoln residents are paying. The $35 Million being raised will pay for the four stations, and for a new 9-1-1 Radio system. The four stations will be located near 24th and Superior, 66th and Pine Lake, 84th and Pioneers and 84th and Holdrege. The one at 66th and Pine Lake will be the joint Police and Fire Station, and will be the first one built.

“We’re up against some time pressure on that one” said Public Safety Director Tom Casady. “They’re going to re-pave Pine Lake, so we want to be able to be able to do our construction at the same time.” Construction timetables aren’t set for the four projects, Casady said, but the contracts call for some work to be completed this construction season.

Funding for the new stations, and for a 911 radio system replacement, is coming in slightly ahead of expectations. Authorization to collect the special sales tax ends October 1, 2018. The tax is expected to raise $34.5 Million, with the radio system expected to require about one third of the amount and the stations to take two thirds of it.