Council Bluffs Teen Killed In In-and-Run Near Waverly

Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators say a 19-year-old girl from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was killed in a hit and run late Friday night on the west edge of Waverly.

In a news release to KFOR News, the Sheriff’s office says Merzedes Hart was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S Highway 6, west of 120th Street.

Deputies found the vehicle and driver involved and at this time, no arrest has been made or citations issued.  The investigation is still ongoing.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Waverly Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue helped with the investigation and recovery at the scene.

Related Content

Huskers Fall at Unbeaten Hokies
Big Ten Conference to Honor Sam Foltz This Weekend
Executive Board Votes To Ask Kintner To Resign
Construction On Superior Street To Begin May 22
Two From Florida Arrested After Chase In Kansas, N...
Record Number Of Registered Voters In County