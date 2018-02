Open Harvest Grocery at 16th and South still doesn’t have a liquor license. The City Council didn’t vote Monday to change a liquor ordinance requiring 100 feet between a license holder and people’s houses. Open Harvest is 30 feet away. It’s asking that the ordinance be changed to 25 feet. Supporters said it will help the natural and organic oriented grocery store compete with bigger organic food sellers. The council pushed the vote off until May.