Council Delays Mayor’s Plan for Energy Upgrade Authority

The City Council Monday delayed a proposal from City Officials for additional authority to make energy upgrades to city infrastructure. Energy Saving Companies, or “ESCO’s” specialize in upgrading items ranging from office lighting to boilers. They perform an energy audit, prepare a proposal outlining the energy savings to be gained from an upgrade, then project the length of time required to pay for the improvement. Currently, most of the items would require separate Council approval.

During a public hearing, several ESCO representatives urged the Council to go forward, promising sort paybacks and greater energy efficiency. Several, including the 1,300 member Lincoln Independent Business Association, urged the Council to maintain control of individual projects rather than giving the current and future Mayors a blank check to take on large debts without a vote of the Public.

On the motion of Councilman John Camp, the Council delayed the matter for a month, and agreed to continue the public hearing at that time.