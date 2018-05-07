Council Delays School Security Commitment

The Lincoln City Council Monday delayed action on its part of a plan to beef up security in the city’s public schools. The plan includes hiring six resource officers for the city’s middle schools and a threat assessment officer for the Police Department, offering additional mental health counseling, and increasing programming at Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers.

The Council’s Monday agenda included consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and Lincoln Public Schools to establish the way school resource officers and LPS staff would interact with students in security situations, transferring the funds to pay for six additional recruits for the July police training academy, and a resolution calling for negotiations on an Interlocal Agreement with the Public Schools to include the City’s commitment to share funding for each of the security measures under consideration.

The Council delayed action on each of the items until next Monday’s meeting.