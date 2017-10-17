Council Discusses Proposed Veteran’s Day Parade, Votes To Exempt Ride-Sharing Services From Law

Everybody wants a Veterans Day Parade, but there’s no real consensus where to hold it.

Lincoln City Council chair Roy Christensen came up with the idea in Havelock. Then veterans spoke up, saying a march from the State Capitol building or Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden would be a good idea.

Mayor Chris Beutler’s chief of staff, Rick Hoppe, on Monday asked the council to hold it at Mahoney Park, instead of blocking off city streets. He added there’s a great staging area for his type of parade in the park, plus the road network would be very adequate.

“We wouldn’t have to have the barricades and staff to close the (city) streets,” Hoppe added.

It would cost about $60,000, so that idea lost traction.

Ultimately, the council settled on Mahoney Park for the Veterans Day Parade next year.

In other council news from Monday, members voted 5-1 voted to remove drivers for ride-hailing companies from city requirements that taxi drivers must meet. It would remove Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing company drivers from city oversight. The city will continue to do background checks on taxi drivers, require physicals and test the drivers’ knowledge of Lincoln.

The state Public Service Commission requires ride-sharing companies to do background checks on their drivers. Taxi company owners wanted the city to continue to background checks on their drivers and wanted the same rules for ride-hailing company drivers.