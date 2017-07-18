Council Holds Public Hearing On Future Plans For Abbott

No determination on the future of the Abbott Sports Complex.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday heard from Andrew Willis, representing the buyer, who wants to turn the land into an industrial area. He told the members the buyer is willing to allow Abbott to stay a recreational facility until space is rented out.

But Pat Thomas, representing the Lincoln Sports Foundation Board didn’t buy it, saying it’s all about the money at the expense of the kids.

The council plans to take a final vote next Monday.