Council To Look At Exempting Ride Sharing Drivers From Taxi Ordinance

Ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft are considered Transportation Network Companies or TNCs. Their drivers don’t have to get permitted by the Nebraska Public Service Commission, but the companies do.

Lincoln City Council members will look over an ordinance at their upcoming Monday (Sept. 25) meeting that would exempt ride sharing companies from the city’s taxi cab requirements.

Mayor Chris Beutler says there have been no problems the last couple of years from ride sharing services, after were allowed when a state law took effect in 2015. He told reporters Thursday there’s a public safety and economic benefit to having ride sharing companies, which includes a reduction in the number of drunk drivers on the road.

In addition to being a public safety benefit, City Council member Lerion Gaylor Baird says they want to make ride sharing services accessible for everyone, plus flexible job opportunities, reduce traffic congestion and freeing up parking spaces.

A public hearing on the proposed city ordinance is set for October 2, with a vote set for October 16.