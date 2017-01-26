Council Member Makes Tax Pledge

One member of the Lincoln City Council has pledged to help cushion the effect of this year’s higher property values. The County Assessor’s office is updating valuations this year, in some cases causing large increases. Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a statement thursday saying she will lead an effort to cut the city’s property tax rate if the new assessment figures stand. Gaylor Baird said the amount of tax being collected currently is enough to support the budget. She said homeowners should be shielded from any tax increase. In order to avoid the increase, the council would have to vote to lower the levy.