Council Member Warns Of Auditor Wanting City To Fix Budget Issue

Lincoln City Council member Cyndi Lamm, who pointed out this week there may be an issue of the last two city budgets being passed illegally, said on Friday the State Auditor’s office is preparing a letter to the Mayor to fix the problem.

Lamm tells KFOR News the mayor’s office should not wait to receive the letter to correct the budget, so everyone involved in creating the budget knows what the numbers will be going forward.

“I just think integrity and transparency is so important in government,” Lamm said. “We have to pursue to correct this when we find out there’s a problem. And its for their (taxpayers) benefit.”

The 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 budgets contained a 1% increase. State law allows for 2 1/2% each year. Councils can vote for 1% more to handle growth, but Lamm says that requires six of the council’s seven members to approve it…and in the case of those two budgets, five of six council members did.

A spokesperson for Mayor Chris Beutler confirmed in an email to KFOR News on Friday he’s not aware of any change required by the state auditor.