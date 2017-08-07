Council OK’s Controversial School Crossing Zone, Delays Abbott Zoning Change

The City Council ended a long and emotional debate Monday by voting to place a school speed zone at 84th and Leighton. Parents of students walking to Kahoe Elementary and Mickle Middle Schools have complained for years about traffic speed on 84th street. Many have been asking for a 25 mile an hour speed zone during morning and afternoon pre-school and after-school periods.

The city public works department recommended against it, saying it didn’t conform to generally accepted engineering requirements and, because of the speed of traffic, might actually make the intersection more dangerous. City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick also said that installing the school zone might expose the taxpayers to more liability, if an accident occurs in an area that wasn’t endorsed by a professional engineer.

Northeast Lincoln Council Member Cindy Lamm argued, however, that common sense should rule, and that slower traffic would be safer. Lamm, and fellow council members Jon Camp, Benny Shobe and Roy Christensen voted in favor of the school zone. Jayne Raybound, Leirion Gaylor Baird and Carl Eskridge voted against it.

Also Monday, The Lincoln City Council did NOT re-zone the Abbott Sports Complex….nor did they turn down a request to re-zone it Industrial. Questions have arisen about the Lincoln Sports Federation’s ability to sell the land to a developer, as they’ve requested. That developer wants to re-develop the land for an industrial park, and the foundation says it’s no longer able to operate the facility as a non-profit sports venue. The council approved an indefinite postponment until the questions are worked out.