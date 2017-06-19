Council Re-Authorizes Entertainment District, Considers New Landfill

The Lincoln City Council has re-approved the Haymarket Entertainment District. The authority to close streets and allow people to walk from bar to bar, carrying liquor, was first approved in 2013. During the discussion, Councilman Jon Camp said that because of the number of complaints from the public, Entertainment District problems should be discussed by the full council, not its three-member internal liquor committee. Councilman Carl Eskridge disagreed, however, saying the process is working well as is.

Council Chair Roy Christensen added that the Internal Liquor Committee is able to examine issues such as noise complaints at a much more detailed level than the full council. “If we add these complaints to the full council agenda, it will add one to two hours of each of these meetings” Christensen said.

Only Camp and fellow Republican Cindy Lamm voted for the amendment. It was defeated 5-2, and the Entertainment District was re-authorized.

COUNCIL HEARS REQUEST FOR NEW LANDFILL PLANNING

Lincoln’s Public Works Department wants approval to start working on a new municipal landfill, saying the current one will be full in as little as 10 years. Donna Garden of the Public Works Department told the City Council that the latest projects show the landfill becoming full in 12 years, but added that deposits have increased in the past year since that study, indicating it may be as little as ten years before its full. She said the north 48th landfill will also reach capacity at about the same time.

Land is already owned to the east of the current Bluff Road Landfill, north on Lincoln along Highway 77, but the permit process is lengthy, and needs to be started now. She predicted that the planning, permitting and financing process could well take up to ten years to complete.