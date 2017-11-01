Councilman Wants No-Bid Contract Reconsidered

Lincoln City Council Chairman Roy Christensen has asked Mayor Chris Beutler to re-consider awarding a $750-thousand dollar no-bid contract for design of a biogas plant in North Lincoln. The contract hires engineering firm H-D-R to design a plant to turn methane from the Theresa Street Sewage Plant into vehicle fuel.

Christensen says the contract, and the estimated $8 Million construction project, should be subject to competitive bidding, vetting in a public hearing, and a vote of the city council.

“A broadly written RFP stating our shared goal of establishing a biogas to fuel facility, but allowing bidders to come forward with innvoative solutions, can foster competition and lead to the best solutions. We should not blindly assume that a city-built and city-managed facility is the best solution when other solutions have not been fully vetted through an RFP process.”

The mayor’s office issued a statement following the release of Christensen’s letter saying that meetings were held with a number of private sector companies, including one that Christensen suggested. It went on to say the Mayor wanted to put the revenues generated from the project back into the pockets of ratepayers.

Since 1991, the Public Works and Utilities Department has used the biogas produced at the Theresa Street wastewater facility to generate electricity for the treatment plant. The Public Works Department says it has resulted in $4 million in operational savings. The announcement said the generators are at the end of their useful lives, and upgrading the technology to turn the biogas into vehicle fuel instead of electricity would return 2.6 to 13 times more in savings. Donna Garden, the department’s Assistant Director of Utilities, said the change could eventually lead to system improvements, reduced debt and reduced rates for customers.

Following Christensen’s release of his letter to the Mayor, Beutler’s Chief of Staff, Rick Hoppe issued the following statement:

“Mayor Beutler has not taken unilateral action to build an $8 million biogas project. He has approved a $750,000 contract to finish the engineering and design. The administration did meet with a number of private sector companies, including the one Roy suggested. But it was clear to us that it was much better to put the revenues generated from the project back into the pockets of ratepayers. Finally, Roy’s assertion that was not a transparent process is inaccurate. Mayor Beutler will have more to say at a press conference tomorrow.”