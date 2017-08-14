Countdown Is On For Solar Eclipse In Lincoln Area

Thousands of people will be in the Lincoln area for the solar eclipse next Monday (August 21), to see what will be a rare opportunity of totality.

What’s being called the Great American Total Solar Eclipse will darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide.

Much of Nebraska will be included. from Lincoln all the way through the Beatrice area. Partial eclipse of the sun is expected to start around 11:37am. It’s estimated that here in Lincoln, we could have 1 minute and 24 seconds of totality, around 1:02pm next Monday. People who descend upon this “path of totality” for the big event are in for an unforgettable experience.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning a variety of events on August 21. Haymarket Park, home of the Lincoln Saltdogs Baseball team, will provide spectacular viewing points, interactive events, as well as indoor and outdoor talks and presentations. The Saltdogs will host Gary SouthShore with a special noon start time. As the eclipse approaches, the game will enter an “Eclipse Delay” so fans and players can enjoy the rare phenomenon.

Eclipse glasses and t-shirts will be available. Planning is underway for observatories across Lincoln and Lancaster County to host activities