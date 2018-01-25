Counterfeit Bills Used At Two Lincoln Retailers
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 1:13 PM
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers.
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

Lincoln Police are asking for your help identifying five people suspected of using counterfeit $100 bills.

The group apparently used the phony money at multiple locations in Omaha and Lincoln. Officer Angela Sands says typically this group uses the fake $100 bills at area Target stores, even at Rue 21 in Gateway Mall.

In one case, a woman used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy an $8 shirt at Target. However, the group some how distracted the employee, so the bill would not be examined closely.

If you have information about this group, call police at 402.441.6000 or call Crime Stoppers 402-475-3600.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers.
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers.

 

Related Content

Bounds: Classrooms Will Be Cut Next
Thousands of Dollars, Small Amount of Marijuana Fo...
BREAKING: Person Of Interest Claims He’s Beh...
Chief Declares Internal Sex Assault Investigation ...
Crash In South Lincoln Critically Hurts Driver In ...
Lincoln Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer