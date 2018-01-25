Counterfeit Bills Used At Two Lincoln Retailers

Lincoln Police are asking for your help identifying five people suspected of using counterfeit $100 bills.

The group apparently used the phony money at multiple locations in Omaha and Lincoln. Officer Angela Sands says typically this group uses the fake $100 bills at area Target stores, even at Rue 21 in Gateway Mall.

In one case, a woman used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy an $8 shirt at Target. However, the group some how distracted the employee, so the bill would not be examined closely.

If you have information about this group, call police at 402.441.6000 or call Crime Stoppers 402-475-3600.