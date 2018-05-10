Couple Arguing Overnight Led To Gunshots Fired In Northwest Lincoln

An argument between a couple led to several gunshots being fired and two arrests in northwest Lincoln on Thursday morning.

It was around 1 a.m., several people reported numerous gunshots being heard in the 200 Block of Belmont Avenue. Witnesses also saw a White Chevy Impala in the area and provided a license plate to police. The same Impala was spotted in the area once officers arrived, and two suspects were contacted.

The couple, 26-year-olds Tiffany Barker and John Oliveros, apparently were arguing over something and Oliveros fired the shots. Police found a .45-caliber handgun under his passenger seat. Barker was in the driver’s seat at the time.

Barker was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, and Oliveros was lodged and cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.

No shell casings were found on the scene and no one was hurt.