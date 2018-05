A collision between a car and a pedestrian has prompted police to shut down a section of a south-central Lincoln street.

The crash happened at Capitol Parkway and “A” Street around 1:15pm Tuesday. According to scanner traffic, at least one person may have suffered what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

KFOR News is waiting to hear back from Lincoln Police on any details in what led to the crash.

For now, “A” Street is blocked off west of 33rd Street to Capitol Parkway.