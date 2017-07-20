Crash Between Fremont and Omaha Kills One Person

Authorities in eastern Nebraska have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash. The State Patrol says 24-year-old Blake Escamilla, of Fremont, died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semitrailer.

The collision occurred around 6:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska Highway 36, northwest of Valley. Investigators say the eastbound semi was trying to turn left onto Highway 36 when it collided with the westbound motorcycle. Escamilla was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old truck driver was not injured. The patrol is investigating the crash.

So far this year, Triple A reports that 20 motorcyclists have died in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways. This is equal to the number of lives lost in motorcycle crashes during the entire year in 2016. In June, 21 people were killed in 18 crashes on Nebraska roads. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 14 of those crashes happened in rural areas and 12 of 15 occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts.