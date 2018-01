Crash scene on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 84th and Havelock following a collision involving a car, semi and traffic signal. (Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

A crash at a northeast Lincoln intersection sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at 84th and Havelock, just before 10:30am Monday.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands also told KFOR News a car, semi, traffic signal and utility pole were involved. Traffic was blocked off in all four directions.

What led up the crash is still under investigation.

