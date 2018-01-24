Crash In South Lincoln Critically Hurts Driver In Earlier Collision

A three-vehicle crash in south Lincoln forced one major roadway to shutdown late Wednesday morning.

Two southbound vehicles on 40th Street between Duxhall Drive and Pine Lake Road were involved in an accident and pulled over, where the drivers were exchanging information.

It was about that time that a third vehicle hit one of the other vehicles involved and critically injured a woman. Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Sands says 40th Street will remain closed between Duxhall Drive and Pine Lake Road likely through the rest of Wednesday afternoon.