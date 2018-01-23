CRASH UPDATE: Lincoln Woman In Life-Threatening Condition.

Crash scene on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 84th and Havelock following a collision involving a car, semi and traffic signal. (Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

Lincoln Police say a 21-year-old woman involved in that bad wreck at 84th and Havelock on Monday morning remains in life-threatening, but stable condition.

Our media partner 10/11, meanwhile, has identified the woman as Megan Smolik, who, according to police, was driving eastbound on Havelock when she apparently didn’t stop for the light when a northbound semi truck T-boned her car.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Traffic on 84th Street is moving normally. As of noon Tuesday, crews were still doing repairs to a traffic signal that was knocked over during the crash.