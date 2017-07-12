Creighton Releases Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

The 2017-18 non-conference schedule is out for the Creighton men’s basketball team. Some key games include the Dec. 9th game with Nebraska will be at CenturyLink Center Omaha and marks the 41st straight season for the in-state matchup between the two teams, with the series tied at 25 games apiece. The Bluejays will also play in the Hall of Fame Classic Nov. 20th and 21st in Kansas City with UCLA, Wisconsin and Baylor. Creighton will play at Gonzaga, last year’s NCAA tourney runner-up, December 1st. The Bluejays’ lone exhibition game is November 3, when they host Division II North Carolina-Pembroke. Regular season starts November 10th against Yale.

Creighton 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule