Creighton’s Thomas Hiring Agent, Staying In NBA Draft
By Jeff Motz
|
May 14, 2018 @ 7:24 AM
Former Creighton guard and Omaha Benson grad Khyri Thomas speaking to the media on May 13, 2018 about him hiring an agent and going ahead with entering the NBA draft in June. (Courtesy of Creighton Athletics)

OMAHA–(AP)–Creighton guard Khyri Thomas will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft, meaning he’ll forfeit his final season of eligibility with the Bluejays.

Thomas made the announcement on Sunday. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists and was named Big East defensive player of the year for the second straight season after averaging 1.7 steals.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said he’s thrilled for Thomas as he moves on in his career. He said Thomas’ “selfless approach to the game, positive attitude and tireless work ethic has been a joy to be around the last three years.”

Thomas has been projected to be a first-round pick in a number of recent mock drafts. Creighton had a first-round pick last year in center Justin Patton.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Comes Up Short In Rally Attempt Against Hoosiers Former Huskers, Team USA Gearing Up For New FIVB Volleyball Nations League NSAA Thursday State Soccer Scores BASKETBALL: Winnebago’s Wingett Commits To Memphis Golfers With Nebraska Ties Eligible For Web.com Qualifier NSAA Wednesday Soccer Scores