Creighton’s Thomas Hiring Agent, Staying In NBA Draft

Former Creighton guard and Omaha Benson grad Khyri Thomas speaking to the media on May 13, 2018 about him hiring an agent and going ahead with entering the NBA draft in June. (Courtesy of Creighton Athletics)

OMAHA–(AP)–Creighton guard Khyri Thomas will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft, meaning he’ll forfeit his final season of eligibility with the Bluejays.

Thomas made the announcement on Sunday. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists and was named Big East defensive player of the year for the second straight season after averaging 1.7 steals.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said he’s thrilled for Thomas as he moves on in his career. He said Thomas’ “selfless approach to the game, positive attitude and tireless work ethic has been a joy to be around the last three years.”

Thomas has been projected to be a first-round pick in a number of recent mock drafts. Creighton had a first-round pick last year in center Justin Patton.