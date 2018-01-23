Crete, Lincoln High Employees Facing Sexual Assault Charges

A man from Dorchester, who works at Crete High School, has been arrested and charged with Sexual assault. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Hoffman, 41, was arrested on Jan. 17 for reportedly committing two acts of second-degree sexual assault of a protected individual.

Hoffman was booked into the Saline County jail after his arrest. In court, his bond was set at $100,000. Crete Superintendent Mike Waters sent a release to parents saying Hoffman will not be at school and will not have teaching or student supervision duties.” A school official told our media partner 10-11 news that Hoffman has been placed on paid leave from the school. Hoffman is also the Chair of the Dorchester Board of Trustees.

A former Lincoln High School girls basketball coach, who was arrested for first-degree sexual assault in December, has entered a not guilty plea. 33 year old Marcus Perry was the varsity girls basketball coach and a in-school suspension technician at Lincoln High when he was arrested. He’s charged with having sexual contact with a suspended student he was supervising. Lincoln Public Schools placed Perry on administrative leave after his arrest.