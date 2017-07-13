Crime Stats Released

Crime stats were released Thursday by Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. Through the first six months of 2017, there’s been an 8% drop in the number of crimes such as murder, robbery, aggravated assaults, larcenies and rape. Bliemeister said that so far there have been only four shootings with injuries in 2017 that have connection to criminal activity.

Chief Bliemeister also said that larceny from auto is a significant statistical driver of this crime category. “By securing your valuables, by not leaving valuables on the interior of your vehicle, locking you car, and being aware of your surroundings, you are contributing to the overall decline in Part 1 crimes”.

With violent crime, there was a 3.1% increase compared to 2016, mainly due to a definition change with rape, which resulted in a 10.7% increase. Chief Bliemeister adds “That is driven exclusively by that redefinition. If we were comparing similar categories, we would see an overall decline in rapes”.

Bliemeister says they’ve seen a 10.7 % increase in mental health related calls, a trend that’s been happening in the past 10 years. “It continues to be an ever increasing occupier of our officers time.” He adds that, “Where we need partnerships with mental health experts, which our officers are not, to provide that continuity of care to improve those individuals life”. Regardless, Chief Bliemeister says it’s the lowest total of Part 1 crimes since 1990.