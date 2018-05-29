Crowd Throws Objects On Police Cruiser During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop turned violent, when several hundred people watching classic cars do burn outs and cruising started to attack a police officer’s cruiser at 48th and “O” Saturday night.

Lincoln Police said it required back up from area agencies to come in and control the crowd, even blocking off “O” Street from 48th to 56th Street. Around 45 officers from LPD, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police helped in controlling the crowd.

LPD Officer Angela Sands says a traffic infraction was committed by a driver of a vehicle stopped at 48th and “O”. Citations were issued for the infraction, plus having an open container of alcohol. Between 100 and 200 people eventually got involved by throwing bottles and rocks at the officer’s cruiser, other bystanders and vehicles that were on “O” Street.

The crowd eventually poured out into the street and ignored commands to move back onto the sidewalk. It took about 45 minutes for the back up officers to fully restore order and eventually open up “O” Street.

Officer Sands says no arrests were made and the investigation continues.