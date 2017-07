Lincoln Police say someone stole a crucifix valued at $4,000 from St. Patrick Catholic Church near 62nd and Ballard.

A priest told officers the gold- and silver-plated crucifix and a book of readings were missing when he arrived at the church Thursday morning in the Havelock neighborhood.

Authorities say the theft occurred between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The church is left open through the evening for people who wish to pray there.