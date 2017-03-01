Culmer Qualifies for NCAA Indoor Championships

Nebraska junior triple jumper Kaiwan Culmer has earned a bit to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas next week.

Culmer is tied for 10th in the nation in the triple jump with his personal-best mark of 52-8 3/4 (16.07m), which he set at the Mark Colligan Memorial in January. The top 16 individuals in each event qualify for the national meet.

The Nassau, Bahamas native will compete on Saturday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at Gilliam Indoor Stadium. It is his first NCAA Indoor Championships appearance. Culmer finished eighth in the triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last year to earn first-team All-America honors for the first time.

This season, Culmer won the triple jump competition in two of the four meets he competed in. He cleared at least 50 feet at every meet and his personal best ranks seventh in school history. The 2016 Big Ten indoor champion in the event, Culmer finished fourth at this year’s conference championship.