Customer’s Vehicle Stolen From Lincoln Shop
By Jeff Motz
|
May 22, 2018 @ 12:12 PM
(Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a downtown Lincoln auto shop.

On Sunday (May 20), just after 8 p.m., police received reports of a burglary at S & S Transmission, located at 1940 P Street.

Officer Angela Sands on Tuesday said a customer’s vehicle was stolen after the business was broken into. The suspect took the keys from the main lobby, as well as three other sets of keys.

On Tuesday morning, officers spotted the stolen 2007 Silver Buick Rendezvous with no plates near NW 12th and West Adams around 2:20 a.m.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, and the pursuit was terminated for public safety reasons, police said.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Twelve Die In April Accidents Planned Parenthood Consolidating Road Rage Incident In North Lincoln Lands Colorado Man In Jail Arrests Made In Unrelated Overnight Drug Offenses Missing Grand Island Teen Miss Nebraska Wins Miss USA