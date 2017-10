A very dangerous man has been caught in Grand Island. 49 year old, Joel Watermeier, wanted on three felony warrants, was arrested in Grand Island Wednesday night. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies have been looking for him since late September. Lincoln Police say Watermeier assaulted a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman with a baseball bat, and wouldn’t let them leave. Watermeier was also involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2002, and spent 13 years in prison.