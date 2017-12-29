Dangerous Weather Forecast For Weekend

Arctic air dipping deeper south than usual will put a prolonged chill on New Year’s celebrations in Iowa and Nebraska as temperatures sink below zero Friday night and remain there for three days.

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous cold as temperatures dip to near records not seen in 130 years.

The New Year’s Day forecast high of minus 5 in Des Moines is just a degree above the city’s coldest high temperature for the day set in 1885. The expected minus 16 low Monday night is just two degrees higher than the day’s record set in 1887.

A similar story is unfolding in Omaha with a New Year’s high of minus 1 and a low of minus 12. Omaha Officials cancelled a planned New Year’s Eve Fireworks display because of the cold weather.

In Lincoln, Pastor Tom Barber, Head of the People’s City Mission, issued an open invitation to all homeless people to come to the Mission to get in out of the cold, have a hot meal, and avoid the dangerous conditions.

“Anyone who wants to help can donate unwanted warm clothes, make a financial contribution” Barber said. “Prayers would help too.”