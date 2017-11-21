Day After Keystone XL Decision

What happens now that the Nebraska Public Service Commission has given TransCanada the go-ahead to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline on an alternative route through the state? TransCanada says it plans to review the decision. A spokesperson says the company will assess how the ruling would affect the project’s schedule and cost. The alternative route follows the same path as the company’s preferred route through northern Nebraska then veers southeast, away from the diagonal path of the preferred route, until it meets up with the original Keystone pipeline in southern Stanton County, alongside the existing pipeline until it connects in Steele City, Nebraska. Opposition groups are confident the PSC’s decision will empower them to take actions which could indefinitely block the project.