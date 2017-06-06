Debit Card Use Now Encouraged For County Payments

You will now be encouraged to use debit and credit cards when making payments to all county agencies. All 26 agencies will be using LexisNexis for credit and debit processing. Payments for things such as license plates and property taxes will be cheaper also…..in come cases much cheaper.

County Treasurer Andy Stebbing told the county board on Tuesday that the processing fee for card transactions will be lower. “When someone comes in and pays for their property taxes or pays for their licence plates, presently they are charged 2.45% on their debit card. This company will make it a flat rate of $2”. Stebbing added that it will be quicker and more effective for taxpayers.

The county will not be paying for the 45 new machines. LexisNexis will provide them at no cost. Stebbing ensured that “All 26 agencies were taking cash and checks, but with this system we will provide them with the credit/debit card machines” which will make the process much faster.

When you go into pay you will be urged to use the credit/debit card machines. Stebbing added “We’re hoping to push all of our cash, check and other sales onto debit cards, it will make us quicker, efficient, and effective”.