Dedication Of New 9-11 Monument Will Be On Veteran’s Day

As folks pay tribute and remember our fallen soldiers and honor veterans for Veteran’s Day on Saturday, a new 6-foot monument to honor soldiers who have died in the line of duty after 9-11 will be dedicated.

The 9-11 monument is inside the Veteran’s Memorial Garden at Antelope Park, which features the different branches of the U.S. military, with a blue stone in the middle and a concrete panel on the right with all of the names of the fallen soldiers with Nebraska ties.

“When we get verification from the next of kin, we will also be able to put the all the names of those killed in training. That will be an additional 30 people,” said Joyce Peck of Lincoln, who helped in putting together the project to build the 9-11 Monument.

Peck’s son, Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Hamburger, was among 30 soldiers killed on August 6, 2011 when his Chinook helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan. She says the purpose of the 9-11 Monument is to honor those that died since the War in Afghanistan began in 2003.

Saturday’s Veteran’s Day program starts at 11am. Dedication of the new monument will be at 12pm. Former Nebraska governor and two-term U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey will be the featured speaker.