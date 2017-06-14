Deputies Arrest Two Men Related To Stolen Credit Card Info

Two men are in jail, after Lancaster County deputies find over 100 credit cards with stolen information on them, during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in west Lincoln.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says a mini van was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 at the NW 48th Street exit around 8:30am. Based on behavior, deputies searched the mini van and found a pouch in a rear storage area that contained 118 credit cards.

Those cards were re-swiped to get credit card information from several victims.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Angel Martinez-Coca of Grand Island and 49-year-old Juan Lopez of Hollywood, Florida. Both men are in jail for criminal possession of a financial transaction device.