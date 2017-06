A high speed chase just west of Lincoln late Friday morning ends with one person being taken into custody.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News a deputy tried stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 391, but the driver sped away.

Eventually, stop sticks were set up in Seward County to deflate the tires.

Sheriff Wagner says they’re very early in the investigation and no other details were available.